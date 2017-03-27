Transcript for White racist charged with murder as terrorism

We'll charges were just upgraded against the self proclaimed white supremacist. Accused of stabbing a stranger to death in midtown. Just because he was black James Jackson was indicted on several charges including first degree murder as an act of terrorism as well as hate crime charges. Jackson is accused of stabbing 66 year old Timothy Coffman a week ago today. Investigators say Jackson drove to New York from Maryland last week looking for a black man to assassinate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.