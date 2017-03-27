-
Now Playing: White racist charged with murder as terrorism
-
Now Playing: 57 dogs saved from kill shelters meet their new families in touching video
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts politician commends Houston police for helping recover Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey
-
Now Playing: Viral post brings attention to missing teens in DC
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' lunch break at Hill Country Barbecue
-
Now Playing: Maryland teen suspected of planning alleged school shooting plot
-
Now Playing: Cincinnati nightclub shooting toll rises to 17 injured, 1 dead; no arrests yet
-
Now Playing: Ted Koppel and Sean Hannity exchange words over opinion shows
-
Now Playing: DC mayor announces task force to address missing teens issue
-
Now Playing: Half-marathon runner carries fatigued woman to finish line
-
Now Playing: Severe storms bring golf ball-sized hail to Texas
-
Now Playing: New details on relationship between former teacher and missing student
-
Now Playing: Manhunt for masked robbery suspects in Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: Adoption photo shoot thanks 'the village' that made it possible
-
Now Playing: Trump looks to lay blame after health care defeat
-
Now Playing: Severe storms bring golf-ball-size hail to Texas
-
Now Playing: Narrow twister spotted in sky above Stratford, Oklahoma
-
Now Playing: 94-year-old Loraine Maurer has worked at McDonald's for 44 years
-
Now Playing: Cops hunt gunmen after deadly shooting in a Cincinnati nightclub
-
Now Playing: Investigators look for answers in a deadly small plane crash in Alabama