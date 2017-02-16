Transcript for Widowed man dedicates life to fostering terminally-ill children

Honorable ruled for the last 22 years and Angel has been living in is used to the senate liberals moral Mohammed physique has been caring for terminally ill children in the LA county Foster system since 1995. For the last six years he's cared for his Foster daughter she's blind and deaf. Has very little brain function and any date could be her last I knew they need somebody. I know there's not many be recorded him when new parents learn their baby won't live long often times they either can afford to or choose not to take care of them that put him inner. An and the facility York's in the house with them. They never have family. I'm we've taken him and have family. And when data added I would their family more than forty dying children have spent time under busy route ten of them dying right here in his home port some kids. They had me slow heart how it's going parties. Considering keeping him not fostering another now. Because I know if you keep these kids needn't mean. Need people like us in a busy moved to the US from Libya in 1978. Team his late wife began fostering caves in 1989. In May soon transition to the terminally ill. The demand is great and he is the only one doing it in LA county we currently have about 600 children. That are. A medically fragile but what he does is unique and caring for those that. Whose time may in fact be limited but it has taken its hole on busy it is nineteen year old son currently a student at citrus college. Taking care of the dying can be a 24 hour a day job very. Hi Steve next here she move Ortiz up I'm up you can take a chance. Because she chokes you could died six years never happened when deal. I must be incredibly heart. What Canadian.

