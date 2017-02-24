Transcript for Wife of man killed in possible hate crime speaks

He didn't I'm is so. Ed Ed like this. I don't still. That bad guy. Eddie valiant men cannot alibi and told. That he shot. Film assume guts. Honey he'd be sidelined by continental football sense not in it and it's almost. Not. A diva and became. Possible this country. He studied here. He would not let this gone. Here but let aviation industry he would. Keep. His genes that have been something you know he has taken alive. Betty lava police solely. I met a lot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.