Winter storm on the way for the Northeast

Heavy rain and storms moved through Ohio Valley and parts of the Northeast overnight Friday, but it's a second line of storms which will bring snow to the region on Saturday.
0:39 | 02/16/18

Right time to take a look at your weather for this Friday morning. A powerful storm has been pounding Western Pennsylvania overnight at least one building has collapsed and several homes are damaged. Heavy rain caused significant flooding as well intense winds also knocked down trees and power lines leaving thousands of homes without power. Taking a look at the radar you'll see stormy weather stretching into the north east that system is bringing some rain and a major drop in temperatures falling into the twenty's. By tonight. On chilly air moving east yeah.

