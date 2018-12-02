Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames from Grand Canyon helicopter crash that killed 3

Three people were killed and four critically injured when a helicopter touring through the Grand Canyon National Park crashed and exploded in a fireball, officials told ABC News.
Three British tourists were killed three others in the pilot were critically injured the rough terrain and high winds hampered rescue efforts first responders had to hike to the crash site. And when they did they found a horrifying scene. Tell broke. Bottom biggest exposing ever heard and slain black members. Some of the injured are badly burned it was more than eight hours before the survivors can be airlifted out of the canyon. Meanwhile other air tours over the Grand Canyon have been suspended. Experts have complained about crowded airspace in the area.

