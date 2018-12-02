Transcript for Witness describes seeing survivor walk out of flames from Grand Canyon helicopter crash that killed 3

Three British tourists were killed three others in the pilot were critically injured the rough terrain and high winds hampered rescue efforts first responders had to hike to the crash site. And when they did they found a horrifying scene. Tell broke. Bottom biggest exposing ever heard and slain black members. Some of the injured are badly burned it was more than eight hours before the survivors can be airlifted out of the canyon. Meanwhile other air tours over the Grand Canyon have been suspended. Experts have complained about crowded airspace in the area.

