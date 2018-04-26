Transcript for Woman, 70, nabs 'creeps' who burglarized her home

But all these George are open all these checks were on the floor. The burglars smashed their way in Timothy McFarlin til Paris that feeling of violation. I was period since it. It I got out sick to my stomach. That determination to eyeing the people who stole her every letters edu laptops jewelry. Credit cards. I thought you know what I'm going to catch these creeps. And I'm going to get all the information together a package and I'm gonna give it to the police so that they can go and do their job. Getting cancel her credit cards right away in sketchy track the burglars using their cards in silver el Tacoma and Gig Harbor acting in buyer house. She alerted begin Garber gas station selling goods are being with pictures of the suspects she got from the silver deal gassed the it. The suspects came back trying to another one of of these stolen credit card the clerk recognize them. Idols did it and I have to haul them like all the cards he panic button for police they build the suspects by hiding their self. Even when it rang under the register. When they figured that's I have the phone. I told him I took your phone I'm not gonna bring it back. Police showed up. On this evidence in the suspect's car including I'm Matt Carroll felt slow Gould to get these people off the streets.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.