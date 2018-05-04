Woman arrested for 7th DUI in 7th state

A woman called "one of the worst DUI offenders" in the U.S. is arrested again.
0:20 | 04/05/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman arrested for 7th DUI in 7th state
Police in Illinois have arrested a woman they're calling one of the worst DUI offenders in the United States. They say they found her at a gas station where witnesses say she'd been trying to fill her car with kerosene. Rather than gasoline. And they say she has outstanding warrants from three states and six prior do you why arrests out of sixteenths.

