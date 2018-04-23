Woman arrested by police over Waffle House dispute

More
Chikesia Clemons was wrestled to the ground by three police officers at a Waffle House in Alabama.
1:34 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman arrested by police over Waffle House dispute
Absolutely yeah. Yeah yeah. I. Had the yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah me. Oh but yeah. How do you yeah. I'm. If you want it hot yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah. Did the like yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54669867,"title":"Woman arrested by police over Waffle House dispute","duration":"1:34","description":"Chikesia Clemons was wrestled to the ground by three police officers at a Waffle House in Alabama.","url":"/US/video/woman-arrested-police-waffle-house-dispute-54669867","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.