-
Now Playing: Unruly passenger removed from American Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: Syracuse fraternity members removed from classes following racist video
-
Now Playing: Spring storm moving up East Coast with heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Corvette ZR1: Test-driving this supercar on the track
-
Now Playing: 4-year-old girl nearly dies from dry drowning
-
Now Playing: Dashcam captures tornado that left three injured
-
Now Playing: Today's biggest stories: A hero and a royal baby
-
Now Playing: Woman says Customs fined her $500 for apple
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested by police over Waffle House dispute
-
Now Playing: Waffle House shooting suspect nabbed after 4 slain
-
Now Playing: Firefighter catches baby thrown from burning building
-
Now Playing: Firefighter rescues baby deer from brush fire: 'He was so scared and trembling'
-
Now Playing: Defense rests in Bill Cosby's retrial
-
Now Playing: 4 dead, several injured in Waffle House shooting
-
Now Playing: Man who stopped Nashville shooter: 'I'm no hero'
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life and legacy of Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Presidential historian Jon Meacham pays tribute to Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Jeb Bush delivers a eulogy at his mother Barbara Bush's funeral
-
Now Playing: Barbara Bush remembered as 'strong, fun and feisty'
-
Now Playing: Video shows bullet-ridden vehicle after police shooting