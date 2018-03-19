Woman killed by self-driving Uber car identified

The pedestrian, identified as 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was walking her bicycle across the street outside the crosswalk when she was struck, police said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.
0:43 | 03/19/18

Woman killed by self-driving Uber car identified

