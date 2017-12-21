Transcript for Woman who 'recently had a miscarriage' charged with killing a mother: Police

As you all know without a pretty horrific homicide couple days ago we lost a young member of our community who was brutally murdered in her apartment. And her close her baby infant taken. I'm would prod to announce today that the the little girl was recovered safely. By members of the Houston Police Department last night and an overnight. I'll probably know little bluff to warn them some more another area. The babies. Healthy she was quickly transported to Texas children's hospital for full check up. And we did that as a precautionary measure wouldn't see any signs of abuse sure injury but we want to make sure that we have the health professionals. Check on baby Somali. She's doing well and she's currently in the customs she PS with me this morning. I was sure that assistant she's a homicide. Leadership cadre. The social it and charged turner from the FB. And special agent Williams whose whose whose number two. The last time this live efforts led to Texas British police department. Along with swat in the lot of other assets including our intelligence folks and patrol boats and a lot of people. Two he once gave apartments located at 9707. Self castor. After coordinated campus involving homicide division the FB IR swat team draw interest to techs are alert to suspicious male and female. Holding you born outside building number 32. Possibly attempting to leave the area based off pictures detectives. Quickly determined the infant child was that move from Iowa. The infant child chalk customize some only floors. Again she was taken to the hospital. And she's been determined to be very healthy and unharmed and is currently in the custody of GPS after interviews with homicide detectives. Erica. ER I K a Gisele. Jay as he LA. Miranda. Am. Our eighth and DAI can Alvarez. With AZ. At the end. Was charged with capital murder of brutal murder of Carolina. Around the floors on the December 19 2017. The suspects boyfriend has not been charged at this time. Although he still under investigation. Early indications suggest that the suspect was friends with Carolina Florida's mean Honda. Members brother. Which is how she connected with our victim and as she recently had a miscarriage and what she was attempting to hide from her boyfriend. The real work now really becomes. Really now continues for investigators when he did pieced together. Every single piece of this complex puzzle to make sure that we not only. Have a jar and arrest and charge but to have a conviction we all that. Two. The family. A vicious little baby. Two or older Brothers and sisters she has real homes mile or less over Brothers and sisters and we obviously. Owe it to the deceased victim and her extended family.

