Transcript for Woman on shooting of Chicago girls: 'My grandbaby did not deserve this'

Or will we can in Chicago two young girls are in critical condition this morning both shot in the head. Thirty minutes apart the victims have been identified as twelve year old cannot read bowers an eleven year old to Kia homes can Ari was shot Saturday night. While playing basketball in a playground. And two key it was shot as she sat in the car with her relatives her grandmother hoping for the best. It's treating her as best as they can. Without an aggressive measures that the hospital. Can do for her but it so it's Graham. We won't prayers to go up for her we want. Who ever saw what happens it tell the police if you out there please. Hang myself me. My grand baby did not deserve this that is my only going to that she spied upon a light at eleven news that's Indy. Let said there are some suspects who are in custody in both shootings have police say neither girl was. The intended target.

