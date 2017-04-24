Woman says she suffered 2nd-degree burns after her Fitbit exploded More Dina Mitchell said she had owned her Fitbit Flex 2 for about two weeks when the fitness tracking device allegedly caught fire on her arm while she was reading a book on Tuesday night. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Woman says she suffered 2nd-degree burns after her Fitbit exploded This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Former Tenn. teacher due in court as teen reunites with family

