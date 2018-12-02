Transcript for 2 women dead, 3 cops injured in 'dangerous,' ongoing barricade situation

As with police thought there may have been too barricaded gunman side by side in neighboring houses. But it turns out that was just a neighbor and he is now say let me give you a live look behind me here. At the command post we are on outer drive. Just north of the scene on LaMont and sell from this location on the mind. Is where police and then barricaded himself inside a house after shooting three police officers who what events and news ought to Detroit. Public schools officer police say the suspect. There's 49 year old Lance Smith. And they say he shot and killed two women outside the house around 1030 last night. When all of this began. And Israeli police say nine police officers were pinned down for about an hour by Smith. As he continued to fire at them and armored vehicle was used as a shield to rescue them and relatives of the women killed. Also live on this blog. And they tell us Ada one relative. Tells us that the two women killed our sisters and they were coming to the house to help another one of their relatives a woman who made these Smith's girlfriend. And they fear that woman. Has also been killed. The Michigan state police they are also out here on the scene assisting Detroit police. Michigan state police we understand they have the inside perimeter. Of this location this man is completely surrounded. They turned off the heat inside though the location. Inside the house and they think he has been setting fires inside the house there to keep warm I know several times we get done. Information from police sources that. The house may have been on fire but police think it's possible that he was saying those buyers to stay warm. Again three police officers and putting it Detroit public schools police officer shot. They are all expected to be okay we understand they were all shot. In the legs one in the me. Two women confirmed deceased at this point. And the fear is that there is one other woman possibly Smith's girlfriend inside that house with him. And the city is also dead we will stay here on the scene and continue to bring you the latest information.

