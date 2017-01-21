-
Now Playing: Mothers and Daughters Behind the Women's March on Washington
-
Now Playing: Women's March: Everything You Need to Know
-
Now Playing: Women's March on Washington Continues to Grow
-
Now Playing: Thousands of People Traveled to Washington to Witness the Inauguration
-
Now Playing: George H.W. and Barbara Bush Still Hospitalized But Are Improving
-
Now Playing: One of The Most Wanted Men in the World Will Soon Face Justice in the US
-
Now Playing: A New Round of Severe Weather Puts 30 Million Americans in Danger
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Has His First Meeting With the CIA
-
Now Playing: Trump's First Day in Office Met by Demonstrations in Multiple Cities Around the US
-
Now Playing: Babies March on Washington
-
Now Playing: Why Protesters Are Participating in the Women's March on Washington
-
Now Playing: Men March in Solidarity at Women's March on Washington, DC
-
Now Playing: Deadly Tornado Flips Cars, Damages Buildings in Mississippi
-
Now Playing: Inauguration Met With Protests by Thousands in Washington, Around US
-
Now Playing: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's First Dance
-
Now Playing: Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Talks Fashion and Entertainment at Inaugural Ball
-
Now Playing: Preview of the 'Freedom' Inaugural Ball
-
Now Playing: Preview of 'Salute to Our Armed Services' Inaugural Ball
-
Now Playing: Obama Administration Makes Final Goodbye
-
Now Playing: President Trump and the Private Moments With President Obama