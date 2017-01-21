Transcript for Women's March on Washington Continues to Grow

Kate adversary here live in the women's march in Washington DC constant stream of people. And you were telling me something that was interesting that it was somewhat. Broke out and does organization but never chaos and everyone's kind of staying on track. Yeah Conceicao. It seems like you know there is like us at every but everyone was just really excited and I wanted to be. Marching and then it kind of just ended up being that like everyone sort of walking together like across the entire mall which is expert. You know those that moment like when you answer a part of history right now your marching in this march with me and I get the exact number but it's a lot of people. I'm talked about it last night you know I think lake. The older generation media moms and dads can simulate it to Woodstock and like read about them it's like we've marched in Birmingham or enforceable rights in DC. Yeah. They had so let me do this and legs and backs I know that our estimate. So we didn't we try to keep him kindly. With the biggest standout moments. Line. I'm right now on digital welcomed the art. School and urging. Now I'm. I don't now is just. Great ADB's and I so many people and I'm just like so excited like go back and I see pictures. And just like I feel like I was somewhere in barely. Pink cat like and that line but late I'll never got to clients but it's going to be crazy like say that I was at. Every within the moment it's a cut the most recent. Time. I think just of. I it is completely p.'s all like I didn't even see anyone yelling I saw no arguments everyone was really cool and meisters there and like. Giving signs streets they're giving out seats at eight ninths. No that isn't what we're teaching you marching for Wyatt did you come out today but I just to be a part of history with the driving force behind this evening. Un Fermi. Definitely. Women's rights reproductive rates and clear it's and as well as of course like the rights of all minorities that in this country that are totally threatened right now. So at every one. Argue forever but united. I sell them I'm a biologist and all my professors and myself. Wins they election. A little bit apparel and our futures Whitney. Reserves and a guy and I want to raise rates and funding may not there when I wanted to be and that's why I'm wrong. Marty Martin. I mean all the same reasons that they sad obviously angry with that but I think. Primary leave that possibility of deep funding Planned Parenthood is scary is stinging. And and a doubling marching against. I think he's so much it have you part of history here. Hiring enjoy dressing your markets. You know they make it quite as part of history be exact number yet but it was a wall to wall women and men. Down at the rally on the Smart that we've been following throughout the morning and throughout the afternoon. And it's been a nonstop stream of people there chanting they're singing. Some people are anti trump other people I just here as they're pro women's rights civil rights reproductive rights. Anyone I just make it stand to keep this moving going so me should stay right here. On ABC news it's over live streaming throughout the day all this morning all afternoon a keeper he updates about what's happening in Washington DC and across the country right now we again just steps across from the White House where. Now president trump. Is currently in will be later today people continue to protest down the street this is Maggie really lagged in Washington DC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.