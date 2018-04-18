Transcript for 3-year-old accidentally shoots pregnant mom: Cops

Tonight this white Nissan Ford or cordoned off by investigators a bullet hole in the windshield marking the tragic shooting. Mis heard screaming. We ran outside of the bunch of people someone said someone was hurt and bleeding store employees rushed to help the victim in this strip mall parking lot around 4 PM. Police say the 21 year old woman was sitting in the driver's seat her one year old son and three year old daughter in the back. Police say the children's father had gone in sight to shop. And let his Glock nine millimeter with an extended clip between the front passenger seat and center console and it singing no oh. The three Earl. Appears to grip the weapon around angles all police say the mother was shot in the back through the right shoulder and staggered out of the car before collapsing. The children unhurt the grab them about them inside and we district company in his house because. The woman who police say six weeks pregnant was rushed to a nearby hospital her boyfriend now in custody came outside like screaming asking what happened camps like. Disbelief on his face.

