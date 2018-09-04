Transcript for 5-year-old boy allegedly killed by dad is mourned

This has been an incredibly emotional night hundreds of people coming together heartbroken about a little boy who was slain by his father. Just two miles down the road. An overflow crowd of hundreds packed the Friendship Baptist Church in Dixon Sunday. It wasn't your typical Sunday evening service but a community coming together to grieve together. The crowd observing five long minutes of silence to honor the five short years Joseph Clyde Daniels was alive. The seconds the minutes ticking by a deafening silence in erupted only by sniffles and uncontrollable guests. The sound of 250 hearts breaking. A few days earlier Friendship Baptist Church serves as a staging area for hundreds of volunteers. Hoping to search for Joseph Clyde. After three days they got the news they had been searching for a boy who was already dead. So when we heard it was instant. Tears. They hit they had warned just a little midget prepares its innings kind of it was an enemy dead there when we heard that it was intentional. It was heartbreaking men and women but just write down. For many here the last five days have been a roller coaster of emotions. You gotta break. Covering god backing him. Did a lot of people are famous. The community. Just you gotta go stand strong with can be. We stroke outside the church five candles burned for Joseph Clyde he only made it to five years old but in this town in this community. Will be remembered forever the church also collected donations to help the family with funeral costs for Joseph Klein. In Dixon nick Calloway mr.

