5-year-old dies after Georgia school bus crashes into 2 trees

More
The bus driver suffered the most serious of the other injuries.
0:28 | 12/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5-year-old dies after Georgia school bus crashes into 2 trees
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51601522,"title":"5-year-old dies after Georgia school bus crashes into 2 trees","duration":"0:28","description":"The bus driver suffered the most serious of the other injuries.","url":"/US/video/year-dies-georgia-school-bus-crashes-trees-51601522","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.