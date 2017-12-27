Transcript for 5-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy among victims found dead in basement

The investigation to date has shown that the deaths were suspicious and they are the result of a homicide. The manner in motive for the crime is not going to released at this time as of may harm our investigative process. But I can say that we are treating it as it comes. Force these persons in the apartment ranged in age from five years of age to 36 years of age. The victims were boys eleven years of age. A girl five years of age. And two adult females ages twenty to thirty so there was a relationship between two adults and children. The children won't be. There if there I don't need to speak about the the horrific events that took place in an apartment. Especially dealing with children. Chilling to anyone in the community that would have any knowledge of what may have transpired there. To contact us as soon as possible and would certainly applies any any members of the public to remain vigilant. We again we do not believe this was a random act.

