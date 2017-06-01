-
Now Playing: Young Woman Killed by Stray Bullet in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Illinois Family Wakes to Bullet Hole in Home
-
Now Playing: TV-Watching Man Hit by Stray Bullet
-
Now Playing: Hospital Patient Hit by Stray Bullet in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Airlines Brace for Airlines Brace for Winter Storm
-
Now Playing: Hillary Clinton May Be Considering Run for NYC Mayor: Report
-
Now Playing: Rescuer Describes Saving Man Dangling From Ski Lift
-
Now Playing: Firefighters Save Dog Stranded on Icy Iowa River
-
Now Playing: Tracking Winter Storm's Path
-
Now Playing: Arctic Weather Heads East
-
Now Playing: 7-Year-Old Saves Baby Sister's Life After Stray Bullet Strikes Family's Car
-
Now Playing: Man Caught on Camera Trying to Break into Spy Shop
-
Now Playing: Lyle Menendez on What His Life Is Like in Prison: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Tammi Menendez on Her Marriage to Erik Menendez: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Menendez Brothers' First Murder Trial Ends without Verdict: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Lyle and Erik Menendez Testify About Their Alleged Abuse: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Menendez Brothers Go on Trial For Killing Their Parents: Part 7
-
Now Playing: What Erik and Lyle Menendez Did After the Murders: Part 6
-
Now Playing: The Night Jose and Kitty Menendez Are Murdered: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Erik Menendez Writes Screenplay About Son Who Kills Parents: Part 4