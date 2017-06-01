Transcript for 7-Year-Old Saves Baby Sister's Life After Stray Bullet Strikes Family's Car

It was about Paula maybe four or five and then there was a pause and then there was another probably for it. The shots rang out in an east Oakland neighborhood just before noon a quick succession says resident Claire Stanley up Pozen and several more. Right after the public the last gunshot I heard but her feelings away its formal I mean it's it's it's. Awful that's the most kind of awfully and another neighbor heard it too but didn't want us to show her face. I just your problem I have a six gunshots on the sounded very close right outside my window homeless the times we hear gunshots around here that you don't. See any police actions of the minute I saw the police. At that. Well Oakland police at a twenty month old toddler was shot once while in a car with another on outlook avenue. Investigators don't know yet whether it was on her phone to an exchange of gunfire between two cars. We are looking in to see what led up to the shooting what was the motive for the shooting. Was there any type. Exchange of gunfire we do not know that at this time. Police confirmed they are investigating to see whether the shooting of the little girl is related to Wednesday's murder of a man on myrtle perhaps some kind of retaliation. But they don't think the toddler was the intended target. He's got a brand new police chief what. I hope she's there with some consultant. Make a difference in this is out of control. Police are not releasing any information about a suspect or vehicle at this time. In Oakland boring Anthony ABC 7 NEWS.

