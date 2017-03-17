Transcript for New York City celebrates St. Patrick's Day

But I celebrated on the Irish that 256. New York city's Saint Patrick's Day parade him. Parent teacher's aide here along Fifth Avenue in New York City for a tradition that does date back. 256. Years. And this parade contains 150000. Marchers some two million spectators. For a tradition right up Fifth Avenue. Right up until parade time no. This pavement you couldn't see it was covered with 5000. Cubic yards of snow and ice from this week's storm. Sanitation crews worked all night to get it all cleared away and other than a few whiskers of icicles on the facade of Saint Patrick's Cathedral here. You wouldn't know there was a storm. They just didn't have time to paint the green striped. On the pavement like they normally do but that doesn't dampen the mood at all you can see all of that'll lacks the tricolor flag of Ireland along with the US flag. This is the largest Saint Patrick's Day parade. Anywhere in the world. And we're happy to be part of it and happy that you're here with us. We've had. Dignitaries we've had bands we've had flags in. We also have some colorful characters along this parade routes so let's go meet some of them to see how to celebrating this Saint Patrick's Day. You know one going for. I mean he's stand out feet it's the hair. Like it is that your natural color that's it to me instantly. Ari with a special day my name is Jim humbled and I'm from Ireland north NORTHERN IRELAND Belfast and look preachy here for disparate. Of course custody some topic himself. Called leader to visit him and New York. Did he call you to Wear the right now and that they everywhere every yours Greenway knowing staff that are you doing so far it's ops of that evil against it goes beyond expectation. In the months and costly to be here. What does it mean to to to be Irish what do you think about on this Saint Patrick's Day. I think you know the Irish are everywhere you know so it's really just been together and sure in this day with. My fellow Brothers and sisters across the words you know and York is the perfect opportunity to. Get together and how lonely party you know I'm joined by other Irish people here as well you know so the Irish just Conger gift. You know wherever others. This is out of Ritz in on some some topics they in New York City is. A really big deal you know so it's good to be here. 12 million spectators along this parade route to an incredible turn out well woman two million was Hearst this. Maybe. You can give your opinion of her Dresser if you want yet no thanks I could do. In the fourth at BC that. It's so one of two million people along this separate group right here in front of Saint Patrick's Cathedral name for the patron saint of Ireland. And you can see a number of a dignitaries making their way. Onto the parade route as well this parade starts on 44 street and Fifth Avenue just down the way and goes all the way up. Fifth Avenue in the reverse direction of the avenue normally to 79 street and in. In doing so. It will pass the home of a sitting American president for the first time right by trump tower. And I don't know if you can swing around here. But you can see all of the members of the new York city police department that are here protecting the parade route. These men and women are part of a huge contingent of security. Because this parade does pass by trump tower they have blocker vehicles away from the roof on the intersection. That's and ordered it to protect against the threat of vehicle borne attacks that something new since needs and Berlin and has become a signature part of big events security now not only in this city but elsewhere in the country. But none of that seems to dampen the festive atmosphere as you can see and hear. People so excited to show off. Their Irish American Heritage. And it isn't just New York here banned from Virginia taking part they come from all over the country in order to take part. In the Saint Patrick's Day parade here in New York City. Let's listen of the band for a bit. Randolph-Macon academy. From Virginia taking part in the 256. New York City Saint Patrick's Day parade. I'm ABC's Aaron could too risky it's great to have you along for this annual tradition here in New York it is. Bridget Cole but it is a beautiful sunny day not a cloud in the sky that cobalt blues guy. Giving everybody good dose of sunshine needed this winter and you can see this crowd of people along the parade route celebrating everything it means. To be our Irish in America and we met so many people's. We'll talk to a few. More there are. Two million people along this parade route I mean the crowd is great you guys look terrific happy saint paddies. Thank you weary from Brooklyn to mile traveled so far a this guys from Ireland he came from Brooke aha. What does it mean this day. Alone. If it means very. It means peace be today because so many people coming together and hopefully it will be. A peaceful thing. Could wish for the day. How much you. It's a big thing peaceful day of comradery all get together. A good atmosphere. People see unity quite celebratory. Definitely. The green. And on that theft and it's gold. A few whiskers of icicles on the side of the cathedral but otherwise and a a beautiful day. And our Dublin from Dublin. Oh. There accents maybe. And. Welcome and you know you. Get from government entity. And. It means to be in the community artists in here. The first time. This. I. Of you've heard it being Irish in in New York it's kind of thing. They've. Is. If that is no lights and that's. I. They removed there was some snow and ice here from the big storming at this week they remove some 5000 cubic yards snowed. In. It. Welcome. Thanks for being here look at two million people on the parade we're gonna come back to you now you know Steve Kline. It guilt like to take. My people. What do you make of the day. It's viewed at my love all the bands that the and fair and Nance was beautiful this morning though it's just great secret message in it from the homily inside that that is equity. I guess he talks about civility and respect and that it's come from the top dance that was important. It message NC that is. At BC he's next. Some of the two million people who are along the parade route four to 256. Saint Patrick's Day parade. Which continues all the way up Fifth Avenue from here in front of Saint Patrick's Cathedral up towards Central Park. Past the home of the sitting president from tower this an extra security. All the security around it. They've stopped spectators from watching directly across from trump tower but every other space along the sidewalk seems to be filled. As this city. Celebrates its annual tradition. From the Saint Patrick's Day parade on Aaron pitcher Steve ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.