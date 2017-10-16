Transcript for Young Oakland A's fan pens emotional letter after house burns down

Wouldn't it right. Before fire destroyed their home Lawrence Smith that his dad would drink milk shakes and play cat should. We did add involving apple tree. It breaks my heart just that he. Is front and be back you're screaming and yelling at home run said he had over the fence with the livable than neighbors hey semi trailer. Mean Lauren built quite the collection of a's memorabilia. The fire destroyed it all. She is innocent until Cheney's plan to leave wrote a letter to the team. Fat is where my baseball Claxton. Cards not and seventeen years is not make ten hats quickly catching our attention online ABC 7 NEWS alerted the team's president who bound to help. A meeting has been set up for later this week we're told should include a few surprises. How does that make you feel. Happy for the fans who knows his favorite player stamps. And Matt yeah I've fought for for far. And every announcers called how. Is it'll. You get out the back to work this lurid and his dad have plenty of games left in them he could still hill and out I think. Because no fire can burn a father and son's love for the game. Its life against them in Santa Rosa facility would trailed eight BC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.