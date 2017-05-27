A Virginia State Police special agent has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday night while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, officials said.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described by Virginia State Police "as a black male of medium build approximately 5’8 to 5’10 in height. He has close-cropped hair and was wearing a red, possibly plaid, button-up shirt with 3/4-inch sleeves and khaki cargo shorts or pants."

"At 7:25 p.m. Friday (May 26), a Richmond Police Officer and the State Police Special Agent observed a car pull up to the curb and park the wrong way in the 1900 block of Redd Street," reads a statement from the Virginia State Police. "The Richmond Police Officer was in uniform and driving a marked Richmond Police SUV. The Richmond Police Officer and Special Agent walked up to the car and struck up a conversation with the driver as part of a consensual encounter. During the course of the encounter, the Special Agent was shot by the passenger in the car, who fled on foot."

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was detained by Richmond Police.

The special agent was transported to VCU Medical Center.

"Please pray for state trooper Mike Walter who was shot tonight in Richmond," tweeted Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe. "Fighting for his life."

Richmond mayor Levar M. Stoney tweeted, "Richmond & beyond, please pray for the VA State Trooper and his family."

According to ABC affiliate WRIC, Mosby Court, the neighborhood where the shooting occurred is considered one of the most violent and dangerous neighborhoods in Richmond. WRIC reports that six of the 19 homicides that have occurred in the city this year have been in Mosby Court.

"This has been one of the most challenging communities in the city this year," Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham told WRIC. "The challenge is we have bad people in this community."