Wake for Stephon Clark to take place Wednesday, as protests in Sacramento continue

Stephon Clark’s family continues to mourn his death after the unarmed man was fatally shot by Sacramento police. The 22-year-old's wake has been scheduled for Wednesday evening at Sacramento Boss Church, and the funeral will take place there as well on Thursday.

Black Lives Matter will also continue their week of protests, with scheduled rallies happening outside the Sacramento District Attorney’s Office Wednesday and Thursday.

Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

On Wednesday night, a city council meeting turned chaotic when Stevante Clark, Stephon's brother, stormed into the meeting, yelling and ignoring calls to restore order, as video of the meeting showed. Stevante also climbed on top of a dais where the mayor was seated and began to yell into a microphone.

"The mayor and the city of Sacramento has failed all of you," Stevante said. "The gang-banging has to stop. The poverty is uncontrollable. I need y'all to hear me."

Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about the fatal police shooting of Stephon at a White House briefing on Wednesday.

She described the shooting as a “terrible incident” but also said that the problem is “something we feel should be left up to local authorities.”

Sanders went on to add: “The president is very supportive of law enforcement. But at the same time, in these specific cases and these specific instances, those will be left up to local authorities to make that determination and not something for the federal government to weigh into."

Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy at Thursday’s funeral.