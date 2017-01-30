Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr Calls Travel Ban 'Horrible Idea'

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about his personal experience with terrorism and expressed his concerns about President Trump's executive order halting entry into the United States for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries.

In his freshman year playing basketball at the University of Arizona, Kerr's father Malcolm was assassinated in an act of terrorism while he was the President of the American University of Beirut.

Kerr told reporters after the Warriors win against the Portland Trail Blazers, "As someone whose family member was a victim of terrorism, having lost my father, if we're trying to combat terrorism by banishing people from coming to this country, by really going against what supposedly our country's about and creating fear, it's the wrong way to go about it."

"If anything we could be breeding anger and terror, so I'm completely against what's happening. I think it's shocking," Kerr continued.

"It's a horrible idea and I really I feel for all the people who are affected, families are being torn apart and I worry in the big picture what this means to the security of the world. It's going about it completely opposite. You want to solve terror, you want to solve crime, this is not the way to do it.””