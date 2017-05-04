After losing his husband and partner of more than 50 years, a grieving man is suing a Mississippi funeral home for allegedly refusing to cremate his spouse after realizing the men were a couple.

John “Jack” Zawadski and Robert “Bob” Huskey fell in love soon after they met in 1965. The couple lived together in California, Colorado and Wisconsin before they retired and settled in Picayune, Mississippi, in 1997.

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of nationwide marriage equality, Zawadski and Huskey married in Mississippi in July 2015. By then, Huskey’s health was failing. He entered a nursing home soon after the wedding where he would live out his final days.

In late April 2016, the couple’s nephew, John Gaspari, made arrangements with Picayune Funeral Home to provide transportation, cremation and related services after Huskey’s death. The funeral home owns and operates the only onsite crematorium in Pearl River County.

After Huskey died on May 11, 2016, the nursing home provided Picayune Funeral Home with necessary paperwork confirming the 86-year-old man’s death and identifying Zawadski as his husband. The nursing home contacted Gaspari and informed him that the funeral home now “adamantly refused” to pick up the body for cremation, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.

The nursing home told Gaspari that once the funeral home received the paperwork indicating that Huskey’s surviving spouse was a man, the funeral home allegedly refused to provide services because it did not “deal with their kind,” according to court documents. The funeral home denies the charges.

“I felt as if all the air had been knocked out of me,” Zawadski, 82, said in a statement Tuesday. “Bob was my life, and we had always felt so welcome in this community. And then, at a moment of such personal pain and loss, to have someone do what they did to me, to us, to Bob, I just couldn’t believe it. No one should be put through what we were put through.”

Lambda Legal and co-counsel Rob McDuff of Jackson, Mississippi, filed suit against Picayune Funeral Home, as well as parent company Brewer Funeral Services, on March 7 on behalf of Zawadski and his nephew, Gaspari, who is also the executor of Huskey’s estate. Lambda Legal, the nation’s oldest and largest legal organization dedicated to LGBT civil rights, announced the lawsuit this week.

“What happened to this family is shocking,” Lambda Legal attorney Beth Littrell said in a statement Tuesday. “Jack Zawadski’s grief was compounded by injustice and callous treatment from the very place that should have helped ease his suffering.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in the Pearl River County Circuit Court, seeks to recover damages and demands a jury trial. The plaintiffs allege that Picayune Funeral Home refused to honor agreed-upon arrangements after learning that Zawadski and Huskey were married.

Picayune Funeral Home published a note on its website responding to the lawsuit, saying: “We cannot go into details due to pending litigation. They stated in news we refused a gay man service. This is absolutely false. We have served several gay families previously. We treat everyone the same.”

In a recent interview with Mississippi Today, a local newspaper, Brewer Funeral Home co-owner and manager Henrietta Brewer said she was blindsided by the lawsuit.

“We just didn’t do that. We just keep saying, ‘Why us?’ We’re the ones that treat everyone good. We don’t even think that, so we’d never say it. And our employees don’t think that either,” she said in the interview. “I feel sorry for (Huskey’s) husband. I know he’s hurting. But we didn’t even talk to him.”

According to court documents, the Bedford Care Center of Picayune where Huskey died did not have a morgue on site and the body needed to be moved immediately. Zawadski and Gaspari “scrambled to find alternative arrangements” and were “devastated and frantic for hours,” the lawsuit states.

They managed to locate a funeral home with an onsite crematorium in Hattiesburg, some 90 miles away from the nursing home and where Zawadski lives. But Huskey’s body couldn’t stay at the nursing home for the time it would take for the Hattiesburg funeral home to send transportation. So Zawadski and Gaspari had to secure yet another funeral home in Picayune to transport the body, according to court documents.

“Because of the added distance of the alternative funeral home and the last minute rush to find alternative arrangements after defendants left them in the lurch, John and Jack were unable to gather friends in the community, as had been their original plan, to honor Bob and support them in their grief,” the lawsuit states.

“John made all necessary arrangements before Bob’s passing in order to shield his 82-year-old uncle from additional suffering and to allow friends to gather to support Jack in his grief,” Littrell said in the statement Tuesday. “Instead, Bob’s peaceful passing was marred by turmoil, distress and indignity, adding immeasurable anguish to Jack and John’s loss. This should not have happened to them, and should not be allowed to happen again.”