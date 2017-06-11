Winning numbers drawn for $448 million Powerball jackpot

Jun 11, 2017, 12:01 AM ET
Momtaz Parvin pulls Powerball lottery tickets from the printer at her store in Oklahoma City, Jan. 8, 2016, as the multi-state jackpot reaches $800 million.

Powerball players, check your number.

The winning numbers for the $447.8 million Powerball jackpot were announced Saturday night: 32, 26, 20, 38, 58. The Powerball is 3.

Saturday's jackpot is the 10th largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The odds of winning are only one in 292.2 million.

The jackpot has been steadily rising since April 1, the last time someone matched all the numbers.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.