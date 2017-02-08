Winter Storm to Bring Heavy Snowfall to Northeast

Feb 8, 2017, 10:24 AM ET
PHOTO: A woman crosses Greenwich Avenue in the snow in downtown Greenwich, Connecticut as a Winter storm hits the northeast, Jan. 7, 2017, causing blizzard like conditions.PlayTimothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
A storm system developing in the Midwest is forecast to move across country and bring the heaviest snowfall of the season to major cities in the Northeast.

ABC News meteorologists tracking the storm said it will sweep into the Northeast region overnight and dump snow from Washington, D.C., to New York by 7 a.m. ET on Thursday.

PHOTO: A new storm system developing in the Midwest is forecast to move into the Northeast, bringing snow from Washington, D.C., to New York by 7 a.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2017.ABC News
The snowstorm will move away from New York and arrive in eastern New England by 3:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to ABC News meteorologists.

PHOTO: The snowstorm is forecast to move out of New York and into eastern New England by 3:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2017.ABC News
ABC News meteorologists predict the snowstorm will pass through Massachusetts and Maine before moving toward the Atlantic Ocean around 10 p.m. ET on Thursday.

PHOTO: The snowstorm is forecast to move out of Massachusetts and across Maine before heading out to sea around 10 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2017.ABC News
The weather system could bring as much as a foot of snow to major Northeast cities Thursday. Philadelphia could get 4 to 6 inches of snow, New York City could see 6 to 10 inches and Boston could end up with 12 inches, according to ABC News meteorologists.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings from Philadelphia to Boston.

PHOTO: Philadelphia could see 4 to 6 inches of snow, New York City could have 6 to 10 inches and Boston could see up to 12 inches of snow.ABC News
Meanwhile, severe storms that brought tornadoes to Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday will likely reach the Carolinas coastline Wednesday morning.

PHOTO: Storms are seen on the radar moving out of the Gulf Coast and dying out in Florida and on the Carolinas coastline on Feb. 8, 2017.ABC News
Another storm is taking aim at the West Coast as the region reels from this week’s already copious rainfall. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches and warnings from Washington state to California.

“This storm is ready to strike,” ABC News senior meteorologist Max Golembo said.

PHOTO: Another storm system, threatening torrential rainfall and floods, is taking aim at the West Coast on Feb. 8, 2017.ABC News
ABC News meteorologists predict the storm will hit the Pacific Northwest region Thursday morning and will move into northern and central California later in the day, bringing more torrential rain to already saturated areas.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.