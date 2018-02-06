Winter Weather Alerts extended to 28 states

Winter Weather Alerts have been extended to 28 states, stretching from Texas to Maine, as a new storm system builds.

At least 13 people have died in weather-related accidents in Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri over the last two days.

Because of that storm system, 185 accidents were reported Monday just in Iowa, the eastern part of which got 10 inches of snow. Des Moines got about 5.4 inches -- the most seen in the capital city in more than two years.

The storm that saturated much of the Midwest on Monday is beginning to fizzle out and a new storm will soon take its place.

The new storm is moving out of the Rockies later today and is expected to pick up some Gulf of Mexico moisture, spreading snow into the hard-hit Midwest and Great Lakes region. Farther south, a swath of freezing rain and sleet will be seen from northern Arkansas and into the Ohio Valley.

From Dallas to Memphis, strong storms will bring heavy rain, lighting and gusty winds.

By Wednesday morning, the quick-moving storm system will be spreading into the Northeast, including Philadelphia and New York, and freezing rain may fall in Washington, D.C.

Rush hour on Wednesday evening likely will be a mess, with heavy snow expected from New York to Boston.

The heaviest snowfall accumulations will be in the Northeast, with some areas seeing as much as a foot. And ice accumulations are expected from Missouri into the Ohio Valley as well as the mid-Atlantic region and southern New England.