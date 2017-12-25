Winter weather delivers white Christmas across US

It's a white Christmas in the United States today, with snow falling from Seattle to Maine.

Northeast

Major lake effect snow is ongoing this evening in western New York state, where snow is falling at the rate of 2 to 4 inches per hour. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 4 feet of snow in the next 48 hours in western New York. Authorities there are advising residents to avoid traveling due to the heavy snow and gusty winds.

Earlier, up to 15 inches of snow fell during a snow storm in Maine, while up to one foot fell in New Hampshire.

Winds reached 76 mph in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, while up to 61 mph winds tore through Long Island, New York.

Multiple Trees Down in Falmouth. Be careful driving. pic.twitter.com/tvfwIh229L — Falmouth Police (@Falmouth_Police) December 25, 2017

Today falling snow collected on the runways at Boston's Logan International Airport, causing temporary flight delays.

The wind was so severe in Pennsylvania and New Jersey that the annual reenactment of George Washington and his soldiers crossing the Delaware River was canceled, the Washington Crossing Historic Park told ABC News.

Temperatures in the Northeast tonight are expected to dip below zero in some places and rise slightly to the single digits and teens around Washington, D.C.

Midwest

?? HELLO SNOW! Brief burst of snow seen this Christmas Eve from Minnesota State University, #Mankato. #Snow #MNwx pic.twitter.com/viYpHY9Sb4 — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 25, 2017

Heavy lake effect snow is falling in western Michigan and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning and advisory from Montana to Michigan.

Bitter cold air in the Midwest produced wind chills this morning as low as -48 degrees in North Dakota and -47 in northern Minnesota.

As this bitter cold makes its way east this evening and overnight, it will move over relatively mild Great Lakes, producing very intense lake effect snow bands capable of producing 2 to 4 inches of snow in an hour.

West Coast

Steve Bloom/AP

Downtown Portland also had a white Christmas -- its sixth since 1884.

We've still got snow and ice here at the office in NE Portland. Temperatures are struggling to get to freezing in NE Portland today. Expect road surfaces and sidewalks to re-freeze tonight as temperatures head into the mid 20s in most valley locations. pic.twitter.com/u8DCZpcZkM — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 25, 2017

And a storm system brought the first white Christmas to Seattle in nine years.

Steve Bloom/AP

That storm system tonight is moving through the Rockies, bringing more snow and the threat of avalanches.

The National Weather Service has issued an Avalanche Warning for the Wasatch Mountain Range, which is outside of Salt Lake City, Utah.