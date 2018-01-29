Woman accused of killing twin sister by driving off Hawaii cliff goes on trial today

PHOTO: Alexandria Duval walks into Albany County Court in this Nov. 18, 2016 file photo in Albany, N.Y.Mike Groll/AP, FILE
A woman accused of purposefully driving off a cliff in Hawaii and killing her identical twin sister is set to go on trial today.

Alexandria Duval is accused of killing Anastasia Duval on May 29, 2016, by driving their SUV off the winding Hana Highway in Maui. The sisters had reportedly been arguing in the car.

Alexandria Duval survived the 200-foot fall while her twin, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died at the scene.

PHOTO: In this May 29, 2016 Rescue workers lift Alexandria Duval, who is also known as Alison Dadow, from the bottom of a cliff on Mauis Hana Highway in Hana, Hawaii. Vicki Sawyer via AP, FILE
The sisters, born Alison and Ann Dadow, ran popular yoga studios in Florida before changing their names, according to The Associated Press. They moved to Hawaii in 2015.

PHOTO:In this undated file photo, Alexandria Duval and her identical twin sister, Anastasia Duval, are interviewed in front of their former yoga studio. WPBF
Alexandria Duval, 39, is charged with second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Birney Bervar has called the case "clearly a tragic accident," according to the AP.

Opening statements begin later today.

Duval agreed to waive her right to a jury trial and will be tried by the court.

