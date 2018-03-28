Woman appears to take idea of a carpool too literally

A woman in Florida gave new meaning to the word "carpool."

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a car in a swimming pool on Okaloosa Island, Florida.

A woman thought she shifted the car's gears into park when she ran back into her apartment to grab grocery money, according to the county sheriff's office. Apparently, the gear didn't go all the way into park, and the car ended up rolling into a swimming pool.

Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office

The woman's husband and daughter were in the car at the time it went into the pool. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted photos to its Facebook page, showing the blue Honda sedan at the bottom of the swimming pool.