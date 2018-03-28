Woman appears to take idea of a carpool too literally

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a car in a swimming pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla.
A woman in Florida gave new meaning to the word "carpool."

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a car in a swimming pool on Okaloosa Island, Florida.

A woman thought she shifted the car's gears into park when she ran back into her apartment to grab grocery money, according to the county sheriff's office. Apparently, the gear didn't go all the way into park, and the car ended up rolling into a swimming pool.

PHOTO: A car sits in a pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla., in this undated photo shared on Facebook by Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office.Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office
A car sits in a pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla., in this undated photo shared on Facebook by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The woman's husband and daughter were in the car at the time it went into the pool. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

PHOTO: A car sits in a pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla., in this undated photo shared on Facebook by Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office.Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office
A car sits in a pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla., in this undated photo shared on Facebook by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office posted photos to its Facebook page, showing the blue Honda sedan at the bottom of the swimming pool.

PHOTO: The Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office responded to a call about a car in a swimming pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla.Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a car in a swimming pool on Okaloosa Island, Fla.

