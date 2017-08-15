Woman, 3 children injured after large elm tree uproots in Central Park

Dramatic video shows bystanders and first responders coming to the rescue of a mother and her three young children after they were injured by a fallen tree in Central Park Tuesday morning.

A large elm tree uprooted and fell on the woman, 39, as she was pushing two children, ages 4 and 2, in a stroller while carrying an infant in her arms near 62nd Street and Central Park West, ABC New York station WABC reported.

The woman was trying to shield the kids when the tree knocked her in the head, according to the FDNY. She was pinned on the ground for about 10 minutes before firefighters freed her, authorities said.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The woman and three children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries, the FDNY said. The woman suffered head trauma and is listed in critical condition, while the children were listed in serious condition due to their ages, authorities said. All of the injuries were described as non-life threatening.

#FDNY confirms 4 patients at Central Park W and Columbus Circle treated by EMS and transported to local hospital — FDNY (@FDNY) August 15, 2017

One bystander told WABC that the children were alert and crying as police approached the scene.

"She didn't see it coming, and it just fell right on top of her," the man said of the woman. He described hearing the crack of the tree as a "big log snapping" that "fell real fast."

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The roots of the tree stretched 6 to 7 feet long, WABC reported. Crews then chopped it up to remove it from the park.