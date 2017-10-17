Days after a woman fought back against an attempted carjacker at a Michigan gas station, she reunited with the good Samaritan who confronted the suspect in a dramatic encounter caught on camera.

On Oct. 12, a woman -- identified by ABC affiliate WXYZ in Detroit as Haley Lorenzen -- was standing outside of her car at a gas station when a carjacking suspect jumped into the driver's side, the Allen Park Police Department said. While the woman thought she had locked the doors and had her keys and key fab in her pocket, because the key fab was close enough to the vehicle, the door unlocked, police said.

The victim had left the car running, police said, and as the suspect started to drive away, she jumped into the passenger side and fought him.

Lorenzen told WXYZ, "I grabbed his face and I tried to do anything I could ... I scratched his face, I smashed his head against the window and I just fought."

Police said a good Samaritan in the parking lot quickly intervened.

"The victim was able to put the vehicle into park and the good Samaritan ran around to the driver’s door and tried to apprehend the suspect," police said in a statement.

After a brief struggle caught on camera, the suspect broke free and fled, police said.

Lorenzen reunited with the good Samaritan -- identified by WXYZ as Quentin Grubb -- on Monday, telling the station that Grub "did something for me that nobody else did that day.”

Grubb told WXYZ that Lorenzen was the real hero for having the courage to stand up to the suspect.

Grubb added, “I would hope that if my wife was in the situation she was in, somebody would try to help her."

The suspect was apprehended the next day, police said.