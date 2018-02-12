2 women dead, 1 cop injured in 'dangerous,' ongoing barricade situation

Two women have been killed in an ongoing barricade situation in Detroit by a suspect who suffers from mental illness and has seven legal guns registered to his name, according to the city's police.

The barricade situation that began Sunday night also led to a police officer's getting shot in the knee and the injury of another man who is expected to survive, police said.

It is not clear how the incident began, Detroit Police Assistant Chief Arnold Williams said at a news conference.

The suspect “is not going down without a fight,” Williams said.

The suspect is suffering from mental illness and has 7 guns registered to his name with a valid license, Williams said. The suspect does not have a criminal history, Williams added.

“This is not just dangerous for police officers but also dangerous for our community,” Williams said.