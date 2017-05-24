Monuments and iconic buildings around the world on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of Monday's deadly attack in Manchester, England, with many displaying the colors of the U.K. flag and others going dark in solidarity.

The explosion on Monday killed 22 people and injured 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena -- one of Europe's largest indoor arenas. The incident is being treated as an act of terrorism.

The Empire State Building in New York:

In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. ??: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1 — Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate:

The Eiffel Tower in Paris:

Tonight, at midnigth, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/ezVpL32BoZ — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 23, 2017

The HSBC Building in Hong Kong:

Nice one #hsbc #hk ?? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@k8tieholmesy) on May 23, 2017 at 4:36pm PDT

The Orlando Eye:

Our ?? goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb — The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) May 23, 2017

England's Penshaw Monument:

We Stand With Manchester ?????? #manchester #englandtourism #iphoneonly #iphoneography #focalmarked #englandtourism #iphonesia #iphoneonly #manchesterbombings A post shared by Clayton Lee Whelan (@claytonwhelanphotography) on May 23, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Belfast's city hall building:

Belfast. Solidarity. Manchester. #Belfast #solidarity #Manchester A post shared by John-Paul Eaton (@johnpauleaton) on May 23, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai sent a "powerful message."

Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ?? pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl — ?????? ??? DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) May 23, 2017

The Jet d'Eau water fountain in Geneva:

Solidarité égalité #unionflag #jetdeau #geneve #swiss A post shared by Veronika (@nikafun) on May 23, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

Tel Aviv's municipality building: