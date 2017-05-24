World landmarks show Manchester solidarity

May 24, 2017, 12:51 AM ET
PHOTO: The Orlando Eye in Orlando, Florida, lit up in the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the Manchester bombing. Twitter/ @theorlandoeye
The Orlando Eye in Orlando, Florida, lit up in the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the Manchester bombing.

Monuments and iconic buildings around the world on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of Monday's deadly attack in Manchester, England, with many displaying the colors of the U.K. flag and others going dark in solidarity.

The explosion on Monday killed 22 people and injured 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena -- one of Europe's largest indoor arenas. The incident is being treated as an act of terrorism.

The Empire State Building in New York:

Berlin's Brandenburg Gate:

The Eiffel Tower in Paris:

The HSBC Building in Hong Kong:

The Orlando Eye:

England's Penshaw Monument:

Belfast's city hall building:

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai sent a "powerful message."

The Jet d'Eau water fountain in Geneva:

Tel Aviv's municipality building: