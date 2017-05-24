Monuments and iconic buildings around the world on Tuesday paid tribute to the victims of Monday's deadly attack in Manchester, England, with many displaying the colors of the U.K. flag and others going dark in solidarity.
The explosion on Monday killed 22 people and injured 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena -- one of Europe's largest indoor arenas. The incident is being treated as an act of terrorism.
The Empire State Building in New York:
In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. ??: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017
Berlin's Brandenburg Gate:
Brandenburg Gate this evening #Manchester #solidarity pic.twitter.com/36QlNsdGra— Ciara Doherty (@ciarathedoc) May 23, 2017
The Eiffel Tower in Paris:
Tonight, at midnigth, I will turn my lights off to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester attack. #EiffelTower pic.twitter.com/ezVpL32BoZ— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) May 23, 2017
The HSBC Building in Hong Kong:
The Orlando Eye:
Our ?? goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb— The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) May 23, 2017
England's Penshaw Monument:
Belfast's city hall building:
The Burj Khalifa in Dubai sent a "powerful message."
Dubai stands in solidarity with the UK tonight. Brilliant from the Burj Khalifa. What a powerful message. ?? pic.twitter.com/YZB0lweyAl— ?????? ??? DubaiRams (@DCFCdubai) May 23, 2017
The Jet d'Eau water fountain in Geneva:
Tel Aviv's municipality building:
A sad morning here in @TelAviv as our hearts go out to the people of #Manchester. Tonight we will light the Municipality with Union Jack. pic.twitter.com/RcRXu3kcbk— Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) May 23, 2017