6-year-old among the 1st minors to legally shoot a deer after new Wisconsin law

A 6-year-old girl has become one of the first minors in Wisconsin to legally shoot and kill a deer after Gov. Scott Walker signed a new law eliminating the minimum hunting age.

On Sunday, one day after the 2017 hunting season began, kindergartner Lexie Harris posed next to a deer she killed under the supervision of her father, Tyler Harris, The Associated Press reported.

The law, signed by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker on Nov. 12, lets hunters of any age carry a weapon while participating in a mentored hunt.

Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer hunting season starts this weekend, November 18th! This year, we streamlined the licensing process to make it easier to get back in the stand. Have fun and be safe! #AccountableGov pic.twitter.com/5c6xSnC1Gi — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) November 13, 2017

Before the inaugural hunt, Harris had taken Lexie to a shooting range to practice with the youth rifle he bought her, which is less powerful and easier to handle, according to the AP. The rifle is also equipped with a smartphone on the scope to help her target the weapon.

In the woods near their home in Medford County, the father-daughter pair saw several deer before coming across the one that would provide the novice hunter with a perfect shot, according to the AP.

Tyler Harris via AP

While Harris said Lexie was "shaking" when she pulled the trigger, she managed to hit the buck. But when it came time to claiming her prize, Lexie refused to get her hands dirty, her father said.

"She looked at me right away and said, 'I'm not gutting it because that's gross,'" Harris said.