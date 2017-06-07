7-year-old accidentally shot dead by 2-year-old cousin, Nashville police say

Police in Nashville, Tennessee, believe a 2-year-old accidentally shot dead his 7-year-old cousin on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, 7-year-old Harmony Warfield, was in an apartment Tuesday with four relatives: her 29-year-old aunt and children ages 14, 11 and 2, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release Tuesday evening.

"The children were in the kitchen area when a shot was heard," police said. "The 14-year-old reported that the 2-year-old was holding a pistol."

Harmony was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died, police said.

Police said the pistol has not been recovered.

Police said they were told that a friend of the 29-year-old aunt, 27-year-old Anthony Sanders, was outside when the shot was fired. Sanders allegedly "went inside the apartment to see what happened, and then ran from the area," police said.

Police are looking for Sanders to question him about his knowledge of the gun. Anyone who sees him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

On average, seven children and teenagers (age 19 or under) are killed with guns in the U.S. each day, according to Everytown for Gun Safety, which cited data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.