3-year-old girl dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard

A 3-year-old girl from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died today, following a Friday night fire that officials say was ignited by by a hoverboard that was recharging.

The Lehigh County Coroner said Ashanti Hughes died this morning. Her death, blamed on complications from burns, was ruled an accident.

She and two other girls from the home were airlifted to Lehigh Valley Hospital Friday night. Two other girls are in critical condition at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest, officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 7:45 p.m. Friday night, was ruled accidental and attributed to a hoverboard plugged in to recharge on the first floor, where family members were also present, Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

"They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames," he said.

A firefighter responding to the fire was also seriously hurt while driving to the fire. Lt. Dennis DeVoe's car was hit as he was heading to the station to pick up his gear, Enterline said.

He was reported in critical condition at Hershey Medical Center.