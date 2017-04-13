4-year-old girl narrowly escapes gunfire at Arizona barbershop

Video released by police show a little girl narrowly escaping gunfire during a recent shooting in Arizona.

Surveillance footage from inside the Paisanos Barber Shop at a strip mall in Chandler captured the terrifying moment.

The video, released by the Chandler Police Department on Wednesday, shows the 4-year-old girl dancing around the shop. She then sits down in a chair against a window facing the street. That's when gunfire erupts, shattering the window behind her as bullets dart past the girl's head.

The girl is then seen running away from the window and out of the camera frame.

Police said two rounds came through the glass.

The girl was injured by glass debris but was not shot in the incident, according to ABC affiliate KNXV.

Police said two suspects have been arrested in the case, KNXV reported.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an apparent altercation between Hart and employees at a nearby tattoo parlor. Police said Santos was involved in the alleged dispute, KNXV reported.

According to court papers obtained by KNXV, Hart fired several shots from a vehicle outside toward the tattoo shop, but the surveillance video released by police shows at least some of those shots hitting the barbershop nearby.

ABC News' Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.