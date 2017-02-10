New York Pet Fashion Week 2017: Dogs, Cats Dress Up in Costumes Inspired by Cultures Around the World

Feb 10, 2017, 12:36 PM ET
PHOTO: Summer Strand and her dog April Moon pose during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Summer Strand and her dog April Moon pose during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

More than 150 furry fashionistas gathered together for the 2017 New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by TropiClean on Thursday night at the Hotel Pennsylvania.

The theme of the night was "Global Couture for Animal Rescue."

Animals and their humans alike dressed up in elaborate costumes inspired by cultures around the world, and a portion of the profits from tickets sold was donated to benefit the Mayor's Alliance for NYC Animals.

Despite the snowstorm, more than 700 people showed up to the catwalk on Thursday night -- including people from 10 different countries and 25 different states in the U.S., according to Gregg Oehler, president of Oehler Media, which runs the show that is now in its 13th year.

"This was probably the most design-centric show we've ever had," Oehler told ABC News today. "The outfits were absolutely amazing. Everyone really raised the bar this year."

Here are some of the most adorable looks from the evening:

Mexico

PHOTO: Miguel Garcia with his dog dressed in the fashion of Mexico posed during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Miguel Garcia with his dog dressed in the fashion of Mexico posed during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

Armenia

PHOTO: Women with their cats dressed in the fashion of Armenia pose during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Women with their cats dressed in the fashion of Armenia pose during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

Ireland

PHOTO: A dog dressed in the fashion of Ireland poses during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
A dog dressed in the fashion of Ireland poses during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

Puerto Rico

PHOTO: Representing Puerto Rico, a contestant in the World Fashion Presents segment poses during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Representing Puerto Rico, a contestant in the World Fashion Presents segment poses during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

Germany

PHOTO: Diana Lucchi, represents Germany at the World Fashion Presents segment of the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Diana Lucchi, represents Germany at the World Fashion Presents segment of the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

Russia

PHOTO: ZZ, representing Russia, is a contestant in the World Fashion Presents segment of the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
ZZ, representing Russia, is a contestant in the World Fashion Presents segment of the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.

France

PHOTO: Dogs pose during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017. Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Dogs pose during the 14th Annual New York Pet Fashion Show, Feb. 9, 2017.