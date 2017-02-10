More than 150 furry fashionistas gathered together for the 2017 New York Pet Fashion Show Presented by TropiClean on Thursday night at the Hotel Pennsylvania.

The theme of the night was "Global Couture for Animal Rescue."

Animals and their humans alike dressed up in elaborate costumes inspired by cultures around the world, and a portion of the profits from tickets sold was donated to benefit the Mayor's Alliance for NYC Animals.

Despite the snowstorm, more than 700 people showed up to the catwalk on Thursday night -- including people from 10 different countries and 25 different states in the U.S., according to Gregg Oehler, president of Oehler Media, which runs the show that is now in its 13th year.

"This was probably the most design-centric show we've ever had," Oehler told ABC News today. "The outfits were absolutely amazing. Everyone really raised the bar this year."

Here are some of the most adorable looks from the evening:

Mexico

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Armenia

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Ireland

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Puerto Rico

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Germany

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

Russia

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

France