YouTube shooting suspect Nasim Aghdam visited gun range before attack, was 'upset' with company's policies: Police

Apr 4, 2018, 12:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Nasim Najafi Aghdam is seen here in this undated file photo.PlaySan Bruno Police Department via AP
WATCH Family of alleged YouTube shooter warned police

The woman suspected of opening fire at YouTube headquarters in Northern California Tuesday appears to have carried out the shooting because she was "upset" with the company's "policies and practices," authorities said today.

Police also revealed that Nasim Aghdam, 39, of San Diego, went to a local gun range hours before she stormed the San Bruno YouTube campus with a legally owned handgun around lunchtime.

PHOTO: Law enforcement officials arrive at YouTube offices in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018.Jeff Chiu/AP
Law enforcement officials arrive at YouTube offices in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018.

PHOTO: A police officer sweeps a building at YouTubes corporate headquarters where an active shooter situation was underway in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018.Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
A police officer sweeps a building at YouTube's corporate headquarters where an active shooter situation was underway in San Bruno, Calif., April 3, 2018.

Female suspect in shooting at YouTube's headquarters died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police say

Family of alleged YouTube shooter warned police 'she might do something'

Four people were hurt in the bloodshed: three with gunshot wounds and one with an ankle injury from running from the scene, police said.

Aghdam died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

A handgun was found at scene and police said Aghdam legally possessed and owned the weapon. It was unclear where it was purchased.

PHOTO: Nasim Najafi Aghdam is seen here in this undated file photo.San Bruno Police Department via AP
Nasim Najafi Aghdam is seen here in this undated file photo.

Comments