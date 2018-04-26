Transcript for A 40-year-old manhunt comes to an end

Thursday morning everyone we begin with a suspected serial killer in custody this morning after a manhunt spanning more than forty years investigators looking for the so called Golden State killers say DNA evidence. Led them to this man Joseph. Accused of a statewide crime spree that included. At least twelve murders and dozens of rapes investigators believe De'Angelo in this photo second from the left with a mustache. May have committed some of his crimes while working as a police officer in the seventies. The FBI spent the night gathering evidence from Joseph DeAngelis home taking large bags of evidence and searching the backyard. Investigators say the former police officers responsible for at least twelve murders. 45 drapes and more than 100 burglaries that spread fear across California through the seventies and the eighties. We found the needle in the haystack. And it was right here in Sacramento they surveyed him for several days in collected DNA evidence in the trash that authorities say links to 72 year old to the crime spree. We've always believed Phillies for many years that this case would begin and end would DNA. This event has been able to live free in a nice suburb of Sacramento our team is gonna work hard. To make sure that he never gets house. According to authorities amassed De'Angelo armed with a gun or knife would break into his victims' homes at night. Sometimes tying up the man of the house and piling dishes on his back. He would then allegedly raped the woman of the house threatening to kill them both if he heard the dish is tumble. Investigators say the suspect even called some of his victims after the attacks. Among DeAngelis possible victims eighteen year old Janelle Cruz who was found murdered in her family's home. And line in Charlene Smith both were found beaten to death with a log from their fireplace. But despite the brutality the Smith's daughter says if convicted she wants DeAngelis life to be spared save us also but took money an entity and trauma. And that I would like him tipping in general population where he has to live every moment of this life and care. Two other victims newlyweds keys into trees Harrington were murdered in their home in the middle of the night Keith's brother spoke to reporters after the arrest. The many generations of our victims that are out there. It's it's it's a bill ordered it is a day where they can and especially the women who were raped and survived. You have to believe that they can sleep tonight decision. That I got to believe they haven't been able to sleep much at all. Where they are wondering. Figure compare him. It's believed Jane Carson Sandler is one of DeAngelis first victims she was attacked in her home in 1976. I am just I have been shopping at just. I mean I've just. I I just can't believe and I am just so ecstatic. Both bullet joy Donald full of gratitude for everyone had been working on the case you're actually emotional. And DeAngelis fired from the Auburn California police department in 1974. And accusations of shoplifting. But he was never under suspicion for this crime even though investigators suspected someone with the law enforcement background. When they arrived at his house to arrest him they say he complained that he had a roast in the oven.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.