Transcript for More allegations against Ronny Jackson

Now to Washington where this could be a decisive day for the president's nominee to run the veterans affair department. Doctor Ronnie Jackson held late night meetings at the White House amid reports he administration is considering pulling the nomination. This follows the allegations against me. Doctor Jackson that he crashed a government car while he was drunk ABC's terror Palmieri has the latest on how Jackson is now fighting back this morning good morning terror. Good morning Kenneth and Diane that's right doctor Jack when it's fighting to be confirmed. However there are serious questions about whether he capable of running the government's second largest agency. President Trump's top pick to lead the DA doctor Ronnie Jackson facing new claims that while serving as White House doctor he was quote. Flat out unethical that's according to nearly two dozen of his current and former colleagues who told a senate committee overseeing its confirmation hearing that he was quote abuse it. Volatile and the worst officer I ever served way among the startling account of professional misconduct provided to ABC news. He was accused of getting drunk and erecting a government vehicle the claim he flatly denies. On another occasion when the president needed him he was unreachable accused of being quote passed out drunk in his hotel room. He's been accused of recklessly handing out the powerful sleeping aid Ambien to officials on Air Force One. And loosely prescribing Parker sent a powerful controlled hope Buick without documenting at the top Democrat on the veteran affairs committee telling ABC's Mary Bruce that these have it's earned him this nickname. To Canada. Because he doled out prescription drugs like candy on this trip safely through multiple times and it's. Jackson also denies he's claims. I noticed this. The White House fending off questions that they felt about their nominee. Doctor Jackson has had at least four independent background investigations conducted during his time at the White House the investigations revealed no areas of concern. According to new reports doctor Jack Smith considering withdrawing his name. The White House is preparing for but for now is standing by hand Diane Canada parent will see how to play the day plays out there Tara thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.