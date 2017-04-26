Transcript for 'Bachelor' fatal collision

Yeah. Just two years ago Chris souls was Hollywood's it's guys star of the bachelor and even a contestant on Dancing With The Stars this morning he's now facing a much harsher spotlight. An issue that you really joins us now. But the latest Maggie good morning sounds like he's got himself and a bit of trouble. Exactly near member he was the star on the bachelor but after you back to Iowa it like gold the spot lay living that small town life. But instead now both Chris and that small town are back in the headlines this time. Unfortunately. For a tragic recent. Those lovely farm in. He planted seeds you hope it. Rhodes crystal's captured America's heart is prince farming on the bachelor. Highlands guides country. Pegged as a small town farm boy looking for love on reality TV. But this morning salts is facing a very different reality arrested early Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Team driver left the track here is. Not just in the day. According to officials sold the rear ended that tractor with his pickup truck sending both into a ditch killing the tractor driver. 66 year old Kenneth Mosher. The victims' families saying he was a loving son husband father grandfather and friend she was also one hustles neighbors. Documents reveal alcohol was found at the scene. Although souls has not been charged with driving under the influence this isn't the first. I'm that Chris has had a run ins with the law concerning both driving and alcohol that a series of speeding tickets as well as multiple citations for drinking under age and was arrested for a DUY and little over ten years ago. Now the small town boy has to deal with these new charges in the spotlight. Finding fame as the batchelor on sees in nineteen. We're gonna own I don't know. Even bringing the women did his beloved hometown of Arlington one from IO. But the town of about 400 people living in just one square mile with a tough sell for many women and even though he proposed to Whitney biz show off. The two eventually split. Souls returned to his rural roots and often post pictures of what he calls farm life in God's country. Now will have to stay there he's been forced to surrender his passport and Wear an ankle monitor you can only leave the state with the court approval. Danny can sticking if convicted he could face up to five years in prison very serious case. Kind of fall from grace possibly for him and I'm Maggie thank you.

