Transcript for Bowl games preview

It's January 1 and that means lots of college football later today what she means one thing. It's time to bring in the world news now a senior chief global college football analyst contributor. Jack Sheehan. Wall Jack well. Thank you great in that area where we aren't we start in Tampa the Outback Bowl patent for Michigan Dayton for. South Carolina it's a repeat of the morning thirteen Outback Bowl when this happened. Go. Home that are today being cloudy right there arriving in a really bad mood for the gamecocks this year. The game for the defense is prediction. Michigan 23. South Carolina fourteen right now. My favorite team. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish chat about them. Nine and three against LSU also nine and three. The last time they met the 2014. Music City Bowl here's how went down. Leonard four net. We may remember from the Jacksonville Jaguars was running wild as they say. He took it all the way to the end zone on this one hot. Also won all the way to the end zone on another long run look out Bono. Again Alan Jerry goes it's a foot race he's gonna win Notre Dame lines up for the game winning field goal. Irish wonder how one they get this is the fourth time these schools of med. Since 1997. In a bowl game in 97 Independence Bowl. 2007. Sugar Bowl when there was say special guest in the audience here we see that. Let's see if. Although there yeah. Wind generating and reporting in the superdome how about that yeah did you bring them good luck that you know. Well let. There was up 4114. If ever call correctly. Phyllis you missing a couple of defensive starters notre dame of course was had some suspensions. I expect a close game a physical game prediction. Gotta go the Irish IEA outlaw and Evan. Beginning of a point. Every point matters and these big bowl games. Talking about big bowl games college football playoff. Semifinals. Today first go first one. Oklahoma and Georgia first Georgia winners of the SEC. They got their revenge against all over in the SEC title game Georgia known for its strong running game it's tough defense. I expect them to try to keep Oklahoma and their offense off the field in the speaking of Oklahoma. They won the big twelve title against TCU. Sooners are all about offense. Averaging 45 points a game for defense yet I scored right there defense just has to do enough. What Oklahoma is Roland it's all about their quarterback baker mayfield who you may have heard of before. Since he won the Heisman Trophy mayfield 41 touchdowns. Five interceptions this season their first meeting between the two schools Georgia seeking their first title since 1980. Oklahoma four straight wins against the FCC my prediction. Oklahoma 31. George it warning not an up close fun close game and finally if you're still conscious tonight. Clemson Alabama round three. Two years ago Alabama won their fourth national championship under Nick Saban it was 45 to forty. The last season Clemson gets its revenge. 3531. The game came down to the final seconds hole that was the winning touchdown. Clemson hasn't looked back since. A my prediction. Hello there yeah any time a coincidence warning one inch true staying. Highlights have we have a lot of close game predictions phase we're gonna have a lot of exciting games to left let's hope. We'll know the analysts accountable truly yours. Are we're gonna keep these in check that in that case. We'll see how the analyst says when games are over. Our I enjoy your finger out in the meantime jackal on.

