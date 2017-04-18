Transcript for 'Buy American, Hire American'

President trump is traveling to Wisconsin today where he will sign a new executive order it is aimed at a visa program for highly skilled workers. ABC was our lives signs joins us now from Washington and are left what does the president hope to achieve with this new order. We'll president trump is hoping to chip away at one of his campaign promises. I called for a review of the visa program he has had is bad for American workers today in Wisconsin the president will sign an executive order called by American. Higher American. The order specifically targets the H one B visa program which awards and he says a highly paid technical workers. He think of scientists and engineers. The order is asking for departments to suggest reforms to ensure that the right people are accessing these types of these says. Now the administration argues that this program currently takes high pain highly technical and high specialty jobs. Away from American workers and allows companies to hire foreigners willing to work for less. Are let while the president is in Wisconsin he'll also be closely watching a race got in georgians today to try to fill former congressman Tom prices see what can we expect in that race. This really a big tasked for Democrats and it could be a barometer for whether Democrats can retake the house. And when he eighteen. Democrats have port significant amount of resources into this race eight million dollars to help boost a newcomer thirty year old John pops up who's currently considered. The front runner in the race even president trump is concerned about his prospects. Singling him out on Twitter saying hint that he is cop calling him a quote super liberal and recording a robo calls specifically targeting him. Now this very crowded race eighteen candidates so the big question now is whether John gossip can avoid a runoff. There's a very good chance he could actually get more votes than his Republican opponent but what he really needs to deal right now is make sure that he gets more than 50% of the vote. In order to avoid a runoff in June. Now overnight president trumps did seem to lower expectations for Republicans. In a tweet saying they're so many Republicans in the race that quote a runoff will be a win. But bottom line here is John onset is what it if John process is able to win this out right to die in Georgia. It's a dairy could sign and the first sign. That Democrats have a chance of flipping the house and 2018. But it's mixed racial I will point out that massive has big ally in actress Alyssa Milano. Who has been promising to ride and drive voters to the polls there with another bat ready celebrity that's that's where you are I think here.

