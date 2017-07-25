Transcript for Cookie dough craze: Shop serves up edible recipe

Easy. That's good enough for me see this for whom it's good enough for me having an NCAA for. For me welcome legal vehicle he's done. I watch Sesame Street. I'd I don't know how to spoke cookies at Cantwell while watching says he's a good night used to love to chat out at Rocca can doubt but many of us were warned that it can make you sick yes well what's happened York city it's changing. Yeah we call those people who were buzz kills. So they've come up with a safe. To eat recipe that has customers waiting hours in line for online. In line ABC's dean Elliott heads insiders on the occasion to see what all the hype is about what good. As a kid the best part about baking cookies and speaking to rod telling your mother was looking for now I think I feel free here but you don't infection. Let's check it out. Here with the owner of the shop. Since Tomlin first off just tell me hiking up this idea delightful moment what with what I was with a bunch of girlfriends we happened upon us because he shopped at all their fresh because he is. And we are excited to park out of the prep speak with ease and opted instead for the couldn't that captain howling and that was the moment right not quiet this kind of thing you left your corporate job. Take a chance on Dell's was it hard making that friends. It doesn't rest definitely and didn't know what I was getting out of the evidence yet things were just kind of snowballing into picking up an anchor. Got an hour an ever it. In the meantime Ted the following train and do what I really love speaking you just felt stunned at how they. But so that. So we're gonna start with our unsalted butter at thirty thought and you wouldn't temperature. We're gonna put an art center that was going to be brown sugar and weight and cancer but makes this recipe safety. So it's because of the that he treated flour that I'm in now and the pastor as egg those those. Ingredients that egg in the flower on your not to eat raw but aren't at center he graphic details Annie and I won't bacteria. Then once that is. Violent content and I'll be gathering ever gonna transfer into the though that this is the single serving as 90 a lot to make here back us. We actually got 3000 pound the could be damaged and out the ravens weren't you then. And then you're just gonna hold it together just. Imagine it was clocked 12 o'clock you're gonna die rounds. Until 9 o'clock and pulled over and it turned the ball started thrown he Curtis Curtis yeah. I go around in of their own. The rest and the network yeah. Evolution of this is our confetti flavor valley. Than hair playing chess. I'm ready sweet. Nothing Harry Smith at the head and felt like bullet evident OK let them. That a good thing. They're really good I'm so happy place it is. No real rock could beat us. We dismayed that somebody we have when he labors here at. What else he recommends continued Moore has really got me thinking matter is our second popular topic that speaker up. Making Smart somebody has. That is delicious it really tastes good with a more work that night. Thank you malign it already forming outside and see live this really brings it back to my childhood the southern anomalies on the exiting eat. Not until it still break absolutely think he's that much your being here today thanks so much for having and yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.