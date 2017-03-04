Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to over 250 as authorities struggle to deliver aid

Colombian officials said some 20 tons of aid arrived on Sunday as rescue workers continued to search for victims and any remaining survivors.
0:30 | 04/03/17

Transcript for Death toll in Colombia landslide rises to over 250 as authorities struggle to deliver aid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

