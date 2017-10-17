Disney night at Dancing With the Stars

Take out your Micky (or Minnie!) Mouse ears and dust off your glass slippers: Last night was Disney night at Dancing With the Stars! Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson waltz you through the evening.
1:26 | 10/17/17

Transcript for Disney night at Dancing With the Stars
So the ballroom was transformed into the happy its place on earth last night of Dancing With The Stars it was Disney night Minnie Mickey. The whole group convert crew group kicked off. The festivities here with the dance troupe. The theme was Disney through the ages starting in the 1920s. To the present. And apparently dreams do come true for Jordan and Lindsey they got a first perfect score of the season. What some alana inspired Foxx hack. Another highlight of the night art of keeping this sombrero on his head throughout his jazz number. With Mickey and that's tough. Really excellent yeah I think swirling around everything had to had a lot of wind resistance going around that tipped up beside it takes. That a little slow score of the night went to Nicholas today and he for the bare necessities quickstep. Which is not good news considering he was in the bottom who last week. Then sadly not every couple got their happy ending as two pairs found themselves in the bottom Sasha good votes frankly leaving Whitney and then use. Pretty little liar star. Irate. Well that's the ball must decide our eyes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

