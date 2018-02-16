Transcript for FBI's near-brush with alleged Florida school gunman

And we do have more now on the FBI which as you mentioned is launching a review into how would handled. That tip that agents received about the suspect the big question now is did authorities miss a red flag. A Mississippi man says he warned the FBI last year about the suspect in the Florida school shooting it was September when bentonite says he noticed an alarming comment on a video posted on YouTube. The comment read I'm going to be a professional school shooter posted by an Nicholas Cruz. Thought that to be odd and disturbing so. Forwarded that screen shots the reported at C two. After he reported the comment the night says an agent paid him a visit. But he says he never heard from the FBI again until after the shooting on Wednesday when the same agent who questioned him last year. Knocked on his door again. Actually didn't make the connection to last FBI agent what did the shooting possibly have to do with my YouTube video and he said wolf the same name and we think it might be the same person. The FBI says at the time of the post last year they were unable to identify the person who made the comment aggressive. Crazy weird psych people who grew up with the shooters say he had a violent side even at a young age. He'd like commerce squirrels like handling rocks out electric toiling in weird new images have emerged apparently showing him conducting target practice in his yard. As records show police were called to his home dozens of times. Meanwhile donations are pouring in to help victims of the tragedy go funny page has raised more than 600000. Dollars. In just a matter of hours.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.